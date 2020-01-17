TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.54

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 11415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLTZY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

