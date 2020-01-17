Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.60.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total transaction of $2,455,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $384.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $246.52 and a 1 year high of $386.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

