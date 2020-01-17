Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TFX. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Shares of TFX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,136. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $246.52 and a fifty-two week high of $386.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,181 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,881. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,139,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

