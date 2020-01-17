Teloscoin Market Cap Tops $1.66 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and BiteBTC. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $3,498.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin’s total supply is 130,235,628 coins and its circulating supply is 130,171,027 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

Teloscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

