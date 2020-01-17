TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,293,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387,187 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. 23,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.