Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Now Covered by Dougherty & Co

Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tennant’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
TNC traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 23,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70.
In other news, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $565,535.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tennant by 6,554.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tennant by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tennant
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
