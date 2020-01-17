Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308,982 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. 109,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.