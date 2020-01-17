Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,048,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

