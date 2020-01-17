Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the period. Textron comprises about 1.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Textron by 87.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Textron by 111.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

