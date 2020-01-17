The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IIT opened at GBX 568 ($7.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 521.47. The Independent Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.89).

About The Independent Investment Trust

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

