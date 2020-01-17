The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:IIT opened at GBX 568 ($7.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 521.47. The Independent Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.89).
About The Independent Investment Trust
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.