Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $338.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

