THORChain Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $629,008.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,127,340 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

