Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,920 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

ALLY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 1,023,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

