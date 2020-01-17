Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

MRVL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 5,196,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

