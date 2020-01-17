Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,192 shares during the quarter. Servicemaster Global comprises 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

SERV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 93,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

