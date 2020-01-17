Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 1.6% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

