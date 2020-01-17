Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,159. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,042.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.