Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 556,157 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,751.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.07. 24,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,184. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

