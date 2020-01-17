Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $130.73. 4,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

