Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $315.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.