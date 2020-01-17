Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.12. 932,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,753. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

