Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $263.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

