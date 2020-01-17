Titan Coin Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $709,632.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00039596 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005002 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

