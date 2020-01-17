TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.76. 1,089,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

