Total Produce (LON:TOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.49

Shares of Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.49 and traded as low as $122.50. Total Produce shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 7,648 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.30.

About Total Produce (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.