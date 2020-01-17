Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.12.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $280.95. 1,872,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,241. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average of $236.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,006,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,048,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $546,028.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,949 shares of company stock worth $58,297,484. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

