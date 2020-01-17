Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,769% compared to the typical volume of 732 call options.

Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $468.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

