Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,992 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

HST traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,561,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,291. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 433,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.