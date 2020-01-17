Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 234.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 676.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $46,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389,679. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

