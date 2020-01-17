TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has lagged the industry in the past six months. The company has been seeing drab sales for a while now, which continued in third-quarter 2019. During the quarter, both earnings and sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Notably, TreeHouse Foods is grappling with sluggish Baked Goods and Meal Solutions units, which were hurt by SKU rationalization, adverse volume/mix and currency woes in the third quarter. Further, management lowered its earnings guidance for 2019, wherein sales are likely to remain weak. Nonetheless, the company is on track with its Structure to Win program, which is aimed at cutting costs. Also, we commend TreeHouse Foods’ focus on refining portfolio, as part of which it sold the Snacks unit and is on track to divest its ready-to-eat cereal business.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THS. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of THS opened at $47.43 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 273,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 193,922 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

