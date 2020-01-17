Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,100 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Yeti by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yeti by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,788,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

