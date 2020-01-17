Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,200 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

