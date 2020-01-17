Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.