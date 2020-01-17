Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. AXA increased its position in First American Financial by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First American Financial by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.53 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

