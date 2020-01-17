Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.