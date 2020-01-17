Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

