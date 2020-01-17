Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 97.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after acquiring an additional 258,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insulet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 19.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,540 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $191.46 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $192.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,829.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cfra started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

