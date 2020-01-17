Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.86. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

TRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a market cap of $117.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$213.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

