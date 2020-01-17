Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

TRIP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,726. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

