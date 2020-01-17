Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 313,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $113,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $968.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

