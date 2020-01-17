Truehand Inc Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Truehand Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 211,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,829. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $94.93 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

