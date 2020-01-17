Truehand Inc Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Truehand Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 1.6% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.