Truehand Inc Sells 3,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Truehand Inc reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Truehand Inc owned 0.34% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

RFI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 94,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

