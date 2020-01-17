TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 4,036 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 570,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.