TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 342,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.65. 1,982,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.