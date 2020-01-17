Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.85. 1,405,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,018. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -148.56 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,912,643 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 43.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 584,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 333.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

