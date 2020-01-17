Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has a $127.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.17.

Shares of TWLO opened at $119.58 on Monday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -149.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,835 shares of company stock worth $16,912,643 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

