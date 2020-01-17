U Network (UUU) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $109,675.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

