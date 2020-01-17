Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.22

News coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock worth $1,794,284,775.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

