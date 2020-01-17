UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,451.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,451.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,359.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,249.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

